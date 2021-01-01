About this product

Elemente Tinctures - Support in Every Drop - Elemente Tinctures are a curated cannabis experience developed to maximize the effect of entourage molecules through sublingual administration. Elemente Tinctures are formulated with the right blend of cannabinoids, terpenes, and aromas to help focus the intended experience.



Balance - Balance tincture is neutral MCT oil mixed with cannabis, to allow the cannabis to work without interference, and is recommended for patients who prefer a simple, balanced, cannabis experience. The best of both worlds.