About this product
Elemente Tinctures - Support in Every Drop - Elemente Tinctures are a curated cannabis experience developed to maximize the effect of entourage molecules through sublingual administration. Elemente Tinctures are formulated with the right blend of cannabinoids, terpenes, and aromas to help focus the intended experience.
Balance - Balance tincture is neutral MCT oil mixed with cannabis, to allow the cannabis to work without interference, and is recommended for patients who prefer a simple, balanced, cannabis experience. The best of both worlds.
About this brand
Elemente
Elemente is where state of the art science meets traditional medicine. Tinctures and capsules designed with the precision, purity, and accuracy of modern medicine are blended with the holistic knowledge of nature’s remedies to create an experience that connects one to the whole of human history.