Elephant Extracts
unclaimed brand
This brand is currently unclaimed
About
Catalog
All categories
Concentrates
Elephant Extracts products
36 products
Hash
Do-Si-Dos Hash 1g
by Elephant Extracts
THC 57.24%
CBD 2.61%
Rosin
Forbidden Jelly Ice Hash Rosin 1g
by Elephant Extracts
THC 74.73%
CBD 0.23%
Rosin
Banana Punch Full Spectrum Rosin 1g
by Elephant Extracts
THC 70.63%
CBD 0.3%
Hash
9 Pound Hammer Hash 1g
by Elephant Extracts
THC 56.88%
CBD 0.26%
Hash
Do-Si-Dos Ice Water Hash 1g
by Elephant Extracts
THC 57.24%
CBD 2.61%
Hash
Mendo Breath Hash 1g
by Elephant Extracts
THC 66.69%
CBD 0%
Hash
Do-Si-Dos Bubble Hash 1g
by Elephant Extracts
THC 57.2%
CBD 2.6%
Rosin
Dog Cookies Ice Hash Rosin 1g
by Elephant Extracts
THC 72.7%
CBD 0.22%
Rosin
Passionfruit Rosin 1g
by Elephant Extracts
THC 77.3%
CBD 0.25%
Hash
Ghost Dawg Ice Water Hash 1g
by Elephant Extracts
THC 58.59%
CBD 0.22%
Rosin
Banana Punch Ice Hash Rosin 1g
by Elephant Extracts
THC 71.03%
CBD 0.23%
Rosin
Passion Fruit Ice Hash Rosin 1g
by Elephant Extracts
THC 77.32%
CBD 0.25%
Rosin
Banana Cake Ice Hash Rosin 1g
by Elephant Extracts
THC 71.34%
CBD 0%
Rosin
Blueberry Muffins Full Melt Rosin 1g
by Elephant Extracts
THC 65.42%
CBD 0.14%
Hash
Flo Ice Water Hash 1g
by Elephant Extracts
THC 60%
CBD 0.19%
Hash
White 99 Ice Water Hash 1g
by Elephant Extracts
THC 60.78%
CBD 0.22%
Rosin
Fire OG x Lemon Kush Ice Hash Rosin 1g
by Elephant Extracts
THC 69.04%
CBD 0%
Rosin
Garlic Cookies Ice Hash Rosin 1g
by Elephant Extracts
THC 76.56%
CBD 0.22%
Hash
Flo Bubble Hash 1g
by Elephant Extracts
THC 60.26%
CBD 0.19%
Rosin
Forbidden Hammer Rosin 1g
by Elephant Extracts
THC 69.8%
CBD 0.25%
Hash
White 99 Hash 1g
by Elephant Extracts
THC 60.78%
CBD 0.22%
Rosin
Forbidden Hammer Ice Hash Rosin 1g
by Elephant Extracts
THC 69.8%
CBD 0.25%
Hash
Mob Boss Ice Water Hash 1g
by Elephant Extracts
THC 60.09%
CBD 21%
Rosin
Tahoe OG x Forbidden Fruit Ice Hash Rosin 1g
by Elephant Extracts
THC 67.87%
CBD 0.26%
1
2
