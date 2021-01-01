About this product

Genetics: 2 Scoops (Grape Sherbet x Orange Sherbet) x Dosidos

Type: Indica dominant

Seed Type: Regular seeds

Flowering: 9 weeks

Yield: Very Good

Potency: Very High



High Times Top Ten Pick 2018! Dosi Sherbet is a cross between 2 Scoops and Dosidos. It is loud, frosty and has become a favorite of the Elev8 team to smoke. 2 Scoops has been called one of the best-tasting strains by people that have been lucky enough to find this rare, elite cut. It’s a good yielder, super frosty with crazy loud terps that are reminiscent of how those old-school Push-Pops tasted. It’s a strain you keep wanting to toke on just for the taste. Dosidos is a strain that has reached legendary status as a frosty strain that perfectly combines OG and cookies.