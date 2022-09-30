Forbidden Gelato - Genetics: Gelato #33 x Forbidden Fruit

Type: Hybrid

Seed Type: Feminized

Flowering: 9 weeks

Yield: Good

Potency: Very high

SKU: FBGL-F

Gelato was created through a cross of the famous Sunset Sherbet x GSC (f.k.a. Girl Scout Cookies). This tasty strain is famous for its delicious flavor and euphoric high. This strain has a flavor that’s said to be much like a sweet sherbet, with fruity blueberry and orange flavors. The aroma is just as sweet, with a lavender citrus berry bouquet.

Although seeds may vary in phenotype expression, the cut that was used to make these seeds was Gelato #33 (aka Larry Bird cut), which is said by many to be the most desirable cut of Gelato.

With Forbidden Gelato, we were able to obtain the breeder’s cut of Forbidden Fruit that was the loudest purple strain we have ever encountered. Forbidden Gelato combines the LOUD sweet, rotten fruit terps with the exotic cookies and fruit terpenes of Gelato #33. Phenos will produce varying amounts of purple colors.