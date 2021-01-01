About this product

Forbidden Melon - Genetics: Forbidden Fruit x Magic Melon

Type: Hybrid

Seed Type: Feminized

Flowering: 8-9 weeks

Yield: Good

Potency: High



With Forbidden Melon, we were able to obtain the breeder’s cut of Forbidden Fruit that was the loudest purple strain we have ever encountered.



Magic Melon is the result of a pheno hunt of 10,000 plants by Humboldt Seeds, which resulted in a high yielding cross with loud melon terpenes. While Forbidden Melon combines the LOUD sweet, rotten fruit terps with the loud cantaloupe and honeydew terpenes of Magic Melon. Phenos will produce varying amounts of purple colors.

