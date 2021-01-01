Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Elev8 Seeds

Elev8 Seeds

Gelato Cake (Indica)

Buy Here

About this product

Genetics: Gelato #33 x Birthday Cake
Type: Indica dominant
Seed Type: Feminized
Flowering: 8-9 weeks
Yield: Good
Potency: High

We took our prized Gelato #33 (Larry Bird Cut) and crossed it with our Birthday Cake to get this tasty cross. Gelato Cake buds are covered in frost and is a perfect blend of Cookies with a hint of Gelato sweetness.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!