Elev8 Seeds
About this product
Genetics: Gelato #33 x Birthday Cake
Type: Indica dominant
Seed Type: Feminized
Flowering: 8-9 weeks
Yield: Good
Potency: High
We took our prized Gelato #33 (Larry Bird Cut) and crossed it with our Birthday Cake to get this tasty cross. Gelato Cake buds are covered in frost and is a perfect blend of Cookies with a hint of Gelato sweetness.
Type: Indica dominant
Seed Type: Feminized
Flowering: 8-9 weeks
Yield: Good
Potency: High
We took our prized Gelato #33 (Larry Bird Cut) and crossed it with our Birthday Cake to get this tasty cross. Gelato Cake buds are covered in frost and is a perfect blend of Cookies with a hint of Gelato sweetness.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!