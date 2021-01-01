About this product

Genetics: Thin Mint GSC x Gorilla Glu #4

Type: Hybrid - Sativa Dominant

Seed Type: Feminized and Regular seeds

Flowering: 9 weeks

Yield: Excellent

Potency: High



Because we have both Original Glue and Thin Mint GSC in the stable, this seemed like such an obvious cross of two famous strains. Original Glue is famous for its potency, yield, and smell. Thin Mint GSC is considered by most as the most desirable cut of Girl Scout Cookies. Our goal on this cross was to combine the best of two strains in one and Gorilla Cookies accomplished that. We reversed a Thin Mint Girl GSC female and pollinated a Gorilla Glue #4 female. Because this is a first generation cross, phenos will range between Gorilla Glue or Thin Mint dominant and will be very vigorous. It is hard to pick a favorite pheno.