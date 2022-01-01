Island Apples - Genetics: Tahiti Lime x Apple Fritter

Type: Hybrid

Seed Type: Feminized

Flowering: 8-9 weeks

Yield: High

Potency: High



We chose to do an Apple Fritter line because it is one of those rare strains that has it all. Its been tested as high as 32% THC, is a great yielder with tons of vigor and a flowering time as short as 8 weeks. The terpene profile has been described as sweet and earthy, with a light cheesy apple pastry influence.



Tahiti Lime is a very unique strain and is to limes what the Lemon Tree strain is to Lemons. Our particular cut of Tahiti Lime has so much lime terpenes, it will make ones mouth pucker with its intense “lime-iness”. Tahiti Lime also happens to be a vigorous grower and generous producer.

