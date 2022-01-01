About this product
Island Apples - Genetics: Tahiti Lime x Apple Fritter
Type: Hybrid
Seed Type: Feminized
Flowering: 8-9 weeks
Yield: High
Potency: High
We chose to do an Apple Fritter line because it is one of those rare strains that has it all. Its been tested as high as 32% THC, is a great yielder with tons of vigor and a flowering time as short as 8 weeks. The terpene profile has been described as sweet and earthy, with a light cheesy apple pastry influence.
Tahiti Lime is a very unique strain and is to limes what the Lemon Tree strain is to Lemons. Our particular cut of Tahiti Lime has so much lime terpenes, it will make ones mouth pucker with its intense “lime-iness”. Tahiti Lime also happens to be a vigorous grower and generous producer.
Type: Hybrid
Seed Type: Feminized
Flowering: 8-9 weeks
Yield: High
Potency: High
We chose to do an Apple Fritter line because it is one of those rare strains that has it all. Its been tested as high as 32% THC, is a great yielder with tons of vigor and a flowering time as short as 8 weeks. The terpene profile has been described as sweet and earthy, with a light cheesy apple pastry influence.
Tahiti Lime is a very unique strain and is to limes what the Lemon Tree strain is to Lemons. Our particular cut of Tahiti Lime has so much lime terpenes, it will make ones mouth pucker with its intense “lime-iness”. Tahiti Lime also happens to be a vigorous grower and generous producer.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Elev8 Seeds
Our decision at Elev8 Seeds to carry a strain depends on whether we believe that strain to be a definite “keeper”. By working with large medical marijuana growers, we at Elev8 Seeds have had the opportunity to compare countless strains side by side in the same environment to find that top 1% that people search so hard for.