Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Elev8 Seeds

Elev8 Seeds

Punch Drunk Ape

Buy Here

About this product

Punch Drunk Ape - Genetics: Gorilla Glue #4 x Purple Punch
Type: Hybrid
Seed Type: Feminized
Flowering: 8-9 weeks
Yield: Very high
Potency: Good

Our original clone-only cut of Purple Punch has loud grape terpenes and ridiculously frosty. We decided to cross it with Gorilla Glue #4 for gas lovers. Grapes and gas, and tons of frost.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!