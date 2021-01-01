Elev8 Seeds
About this product
Punch Drunk Ape - Genetics: Gorilla Glue #4 x Purple Punch
Type: Hybrid
Seed Type: Feminized
Flowering: 8-9 weeks
Yield: Very high
Potency: Good
Our original clone-only cut of Purple Punch has loud grape terpenes and ridiculously frosty. We decided to cross it with Gorilla Glue #4 for gas lovers. Grapes and gas, and tons of frost.
