Genetics: Harlequin CBD x Remedy CBD

Type: CBD

Seed Type: Feminized seeds

Flowering: 8-9 weeks

Yield: Good



By combining Remedy with our Harlequin, the result is that most phenotypes will tend to produce more CBD and less THC than Harlequin. Remedy has been tested with a 28-1 CBD to THC ratio with 14% CBD and .5% THC. For people that want pain and/or anxiety relief with virtually no psychoactive effect, this would be a perfect cross for them.