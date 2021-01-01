Elev8 Seeds
About this product
Genetics: 2 Scoops (Grape Sherbet x Orange Sherbet) x Purple Punch
Type: Sativa
Seed Type: Feminized seeds
Flowering: 9 weeks
Yield: Good
Potency: High
Sherbet Punch combines the grape sweetness and tons of frost of purple punch with more frost and old school orange push pop terps of 2 Scoops. If you like lots of frost and lots of terps, Sherbet Punch will not disappoint!
