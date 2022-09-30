Sour Patch Punch - Genetics: Purple Punch x Sour Patch Kiss

Type: Hybrid

Seed Type: Feminized

Flowering: 8-9 weeks

Yield: Good

Potency: High

SKU: SPP-F



These two strains were an obvious match up. Sour Patch Kiss has a good yield, tons frost and LOUD terpenes that are a mix of sweet and sour with a hint of gas. Our elite cut of Purple Punch is loud grapes and with crazy frost.



Our Sour Patch Kiss checks all the boxes except could be a bit denser. Purple Punch has the density but yields a bit less but very dense and could benefit from Sour Patch Kiss’ in-your-face terps. This is a cross that is sure to please.