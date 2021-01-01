Elevated Stash
Premium 4 Part Grinder w/ Transparent Kief Base
Product rating:
About this product
The grinder that is sure to shred any amount of herbs used. A non-stick nylon ring ensures smooth grinding and prevents metal-on-metal contact and residue build-up.
--Highly Durable Aluminum 4 Part Grinder
--2.5" Easy to Crank, Regardless of Load Size
--Concaved Top
--Laser Engraved
--Razor Sharp Teeth
--Features Clear Bottom Storage w/ Scraper
--Always Know Your Kief Amount
***as featured in the "Mount Everest" box
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!