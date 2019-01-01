 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…

Elevated Stash

Veteran Owned Smokers Subscription Box that Gives Back!

Elevated Stash Premium Grinder
Co-Founder and USMC Veteran, Stephen, speaking at a DFW NORML event to raise awareness for veterans
Co-Founder and USMC Veteran, Stephen, speaking at a DFW NORML event to raise awareness for veterans

Elevated Stash is a veteran owned smokers subscription box and unique online head shop. We deliver exceptional customer service, high quality glass, super cool accessories, and rad gadgets to your door every single month. What makes us different you ask?! Two things! 1) We put our money on the inside of the box, NOT on the outside. 2) We give back. From every single box sold, we donate $$ to charity to help veterans. We partner with a different charity each month, but please visit our website for more details. Give Back. Get Elevated. Enjoy Life. #StayElevated

Bongs & waterpipes

Bowl pieces

Flower storage

Grinders

Smoking accessories

Available in

Worldwide, Canada, United States, California, Colorado, Kansas, Texas