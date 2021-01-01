Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Elevated Stash

Elevated Stash

Rare Medicine Bottle Dugout

About this product

Turn some heads with this dugout - or not! With accurate wording on labels and pill-mimicking sounds, this container can help with discrete traveling. Great for adventures or special occasions.

--3.5" Tall and 1.75" Wide
--Smell Resistant
--Pill-Like Sounds
--"Push Down and Turn" Cap
--Includes One Hitter Ceramic Bat
--Two Label Design Variations
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!