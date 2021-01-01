About this product

YES! You read that correctly. This rare pipe is handmade in the USA and features a stash jar built into a spoon pipe. Running low on your stash within the bowl, no worries! Just pop the cork top and refill! This is a one of a kind piece that just hit the market. This will turn even the season smoker's head! (smoke does not enter the stash container)



--Approximately 5.5" Spoon Pipe

--Cork Top

--Thick Glass

--Stash Jar in the Middle

--Subtle Light Turquoise Color