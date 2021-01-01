Loading…
Logo for the brand Elevated Stash

Elevated Stash

Rare Stash Jar and Spoon Pipe Combo

About this product

YES! You read that correctly. This rare pipe is handmade in the USA and features a stash jar built into a spoon pipe. Running low on your stash within the bowl, no worries! Just pop the cork top and refill! This is a one of a kind piece that just hit the market. This will turn even the season smoker's head! (smoke does not enter the stash container)

--Approximately 5.5" Spoon Pipe
--Cork Top
--Thick Glass
--Stash Jar in the Middle
--Subtle Light Turquoise Color
