About this product
CBD Vape Liquid - Mint 30ml | 1000mg
This mint flavor is a better tasting option especially if you want to feel refreshed. It will awaken your taste and bring you the relaxation you need. The vapor will feel soothing as you breathe in and out. It will make you feel like your soaring and bring you to a new level of elevation. You can also try out our other flavors they come in Orange, Grape, and Apple.
Portable and delicious product
A great alternative to smoking and edibles
Infused with nature's best full spectrum hemp oil extract
100% American made
Bottled in the U.S.A.
Highest manufacturing standards in the industry
Rigorous lab testing for purity
The best production practices in the industry
ISO-7 clean environment
Meets all OSHA requirements
This mint flavor is a better tasting option especially if you want to feel refreshed. It will awaken your taste and bring you the relaxation you need. The vapor will feel soothing as you breathe in and out. It will make you feel like your soaring and bring you to a new level of elevation. You can also try out our other flavors they come in Orange, Grape, and Apple.
Portable and delicious product
A great alternative to smoking and edibles
Infused with nature's best full spectrum hemp oil extract
100% American made
Bottled in the U.S.A.
Highest manufacturing standards in the industry
Rigorous lab testing for purity
The best production practices in the industry
ISO-7 clean environment
Meets all OSHA requirements
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Elevation Alternatives
Elevation Alternatives is here to bring you a solution that doesn't involve consuming outdated and potentially harmful pharmaceutical drugs. We have a verity of all natural CBD & Delta 8 Cannabidiol products. These products are available in Cream, Tincture, Gummy, Capsule, & vape) forms. Elevation's main goal is to help people, by offering them natural alternatives for many of the issues that they may be facing. Learn more about cannabinoids on our website, and check out way to earn points