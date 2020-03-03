This listing includes one 10 mL bottles of each of the terpenes we have to offer. The following terpenes are included in this listing



Myrcene

Beta Caryophyllene

Terpinolene

D-Limonene

Alpha Pinene

Humulene

Linalool

Nerolidol

Delta-3-Carene

Valencene

Camphene

Fenchol

Eucalyptol

Cymene

Please take note that Elevation Chemicals has devoted itself to providing the highest quality food grade terpenes when making this product for you. Heavy metal, pesticide and contaminate testing is done on all oils to ensure quality and safety of the product. Only Non-gmo, natural oils are used when formulating our products.

