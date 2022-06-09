About this product
This listing includes one 10 mL bottles of each of the terpenes we have to offer. The following terpenes are included in this listing
Myrcene
Beta Caryophyllene
Terpinolene
D-Limonene
Alpha Pinene
Humulene
Linalool
Nerolidol
Delta-3-Carene
Valencene
Camphene
Fenchol
Eucalyptol
Cymene
Please take note that Elevation Chemicals has devoted itself to providing the highest quality food grade terpenes when making this product for you. Heavy metal, pesticide and contaminate testing is done on all oils to ensure quality and safety of the product. Only Non-gmo, natural oils are used when formulating our products.This product contain absolutely NO CBD, Cannabis, or Cannabis products
About this brand
Elevation Terpenes
Capture all the flavors with Elevation Terpenes. We have all-natural plant derived terpenes that are laboratory tested! Mix with your concentrates or use them separately! There are Terpenes for every mood and occasion!