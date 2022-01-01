About this product
We have crafted three unique lip balms to drench your lips with moisture and protect with a gentle dose of 40mg of Hemp extract.
These cute lip balms are not just organic and made from all natural ingredients, the tubes and labels are made from fully sustainable materials and can be thrown in your composter, recycled, or buried in your garden when you are done! Enjoy this set of all three flavors, HERBAL, CITRUS, and ROSA MINT.
HERBAL balm will leave your lips feeling fresh as a summer garden with our blend of sage, bergamot, rosemary, spruce and a touch of citrus lemongrass.
CITRUS balm has a delicious blend of tangy tangerine and lemongrass with sweet and honeyed neroli.
ROSA MINT balm combines delicate floral rose with cool peppermint leaving your lips with a soft sweet tingle.
About this brand
Eliza & Wyld
We believe that to be your best you, you have to look after you.We are all our most productive when we are calm and positive, not when we are stressed and feeling overwhelmed. We know, because this company was built from the need to create space for breathing, believing and being. Self-care to us is a quiet mind, a restful nights sleep, the ability to focus, a moment to soothe yourself or relieve your painful muscles. We don't see our products as treats, we have created them to be natural honest fuel to keep your engine running, to support you, and to nourish you.
Female founded in upstate New York, we bring to you a carefully crafted range of all natural, high potency CBD products designed to give you targeted everyday self care inside and out.The Eliza & Wyld CBD collection is consciously designed with all natural ingredients and recyclable packaging, for wellness with little impact to the planet.
