About this product
The perfect gift for your favorite dabber! Undoubtedly, the only nail a modern dabber will need! You will be able to use this titanium nail with any water pipe you ever purchase! The Universal Nail kit includes an innovative universal domeless titanium nail that will fit any water pipe or vaping apparatus.
The Mobile Dabber Gift Pack Includes:
1 – universal titanium nail for dabbing
1 – titanium carb cap to help eliminate loss and waste with each dab
1 – 5ml silicone jar (assorted colors)
1 – durable and discrete wooden box to use for storage when your nail is not in use.
The Universal Nail fits every piece! male or female ; 10mm, 14/16mm, or 18/19mm diameter.
This covers more than 97% of the vaping apparatuses on the market, so this nail will fit your existing and future smoking devices.
The Innovative Design of this nail makes it a must have for every household! The titanium nail is Grade 2 titanium and is one of the cleanest ways to enjoy dabs. The Universal Nail is versatile enough to be switched between a 14mm male water pipe to an 18mm female connection on your friend’s piece in a matter of moments. You just have to wait for the nail to cool before transitioning the it to a new piece.
About this brand
Eloquent Stoner
Eloquent Stoner exists to simply the selection of quality stoner gifts in a market overwhelmed by low quality products. While uniting stoners with quality gifts, Eloquent Stoner aims to improve the cannabis industry by spreading information and shedding a positive outlook on the stoner lifestyle. The limited selection of products offered by Eloquent Stoner caters to the needs of the diverse stoner interests, without an overwhelming shopping experience.
For years we have had trouble finding quality accessories to improve our smoking lives. We buy an accessory and it breaks in a month or we buy an accessory without really knowing what we need and then a few weeks later we end up upgrading to the product we should have bought in the first place!
This has been our experience when entering almost every new realm of enjoying cannabis; from the first grinder I ever bought, to my entire introduction to dabbing and all of its many facets and rabbit holes of e-nail vs torch, glass vs ceramic vs titanium, pens for oil vs pens for wax vs pens for cannabis – god-forbid finding a pen that does everything well. Frankly, we are tired of struggling to find high quality products that truly fit our functional needs.
This is the intention that has given birth to Eloquent Stoner. We solely distribute smoking accessories of high quality, integrity, and functionality. Rest assured many hours of hands-on research, analysis, and comparison have gone into the introduction of a new product to our collection.
Our products take the guesswork out of buying smoking accessories that will exceed all of your expectations.
