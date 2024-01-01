Loading...

Elyon Cannabis

Elyon Cannabis products

75 products
Product image for Flo White
Flower
Flo White
by Elyon Cannabis
THC 19.44%
CBD 0%
Product image for Ice Cream Cake
Flower
Ice Cream Cake
by Elyon Cannabis
Product image for Harlequin Pre-Roll
Pre-rolls
Harlequin Pre-Roll
by Elyon Cannabis
Product image for Cherry Juice
Flower
Cherry Juice
by Elyon Cannabis
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Product image for Lemon Sugar Kush
Flower
Lemon Sugar Kush
by Elyon Cannabis
Product image for Motorbreath
Flower
Motorbreath
by Elyon Cannabis
Product image for Boss OG
Flower
Boss OG
by Elyon Cannabis
Product image for GMO Zkittlez
Flower
GMO Zkittlez
by Elyon Cannabis
THC 25.47%
CBD 0%
Product image for Cherry Jubilee Sauce Cartridge
Cartridges
Cherry Jubilee Sauce Cartridge
by Elyon Cannabis
Product image for Purple Punchsicle Sauce Cartridge
Cartridges
Purple Punchsicle Sauce Cartridge
by Elyon Cannabis
Product image for Limeade
Flower
Limeade
by Elyon Cannabis
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Product image for Gelato
Flower
Gelato
by Elyon Cannabis
Product image for Cookies Pre-roll
Pre-rolls
Cookies Pre-roll
by Elyon Cannabis
Product image for Sunset Sherbet Sauce
Solvent
Sunset Sherbet Sauce
by Elyon Cannabis
Product image for Slymer
Flower
Slymer
by Elyon Cannabis
Product image for Creme Brulee Pre-Roll 1.25g Single
Pre-rolls
Creme Brulee Pre-Roll 1.25g Single
by Elyon Cannabis
Product image for Lemon Larry
Flower
Lemon Larry
by Elyon Cannabis
Product image for Chem Dawg
Flower
Chem Dawg
by Elyon Cannabis
THC 25.29%
CBD 0%
Product image for Alien Antifreeze
Flower
Alien Antifreeze
by Elyon Cannabis
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Product image for Do-Si-Dos
Flower
Do-Si-Dos
by Elyon Cannabis
THC 21.42%
CBD 0%
Product image for Cherry + ACDC
Pre-rolls
Cherry + ACDC
by Elyon Cannabis
Product image for Animal Mints Pre-roll
Pre-rolls
Animal Mints Pre-roll
by Elyon Cannabis
Product image for Forbidden Fruit
Flower
Forbidden Fruit
by Elyon Cannabis
Product image for Triangle OG
Flower
Triangle OG
by Elyon Cannabis