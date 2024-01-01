We use cookies for certain features and to improve your experience. See our
Elyon Cannabis
unclaimed brand
1
This brand is currently unclaimed
About
Catalog
All categories
Cannabis
Concentrates
Elyon Cannabis products
75 products
Flower
Flo White
by Elyon Cannabis
THC 19.44%
CBD 0%
5.0
(
2
)
Flower
Ice Cream Cake
by Elyon Cannabis
5.0
(
1
)
Pre-rolls
Harlequin Pre-Roll
by Elyon Cannabis
5.0
(
1
)
Flower
Cherry Juice
by Elyon Cannabis
THC 0%
CBD 0%
4.0
(
1
)
Flower
Lemon Sugar Kush
by Elyon Cannabis
4.0
(
1
)
Flower
Motorbreath
by Elyon Cannabis
1.0
(
1
)
Flower
Boss OG
by Elyon Cannabis
Flower
GMO Zkittlez
by Elyon Cannabis
THC 25.47%
CBD 0%
Cartridges
Cherry Jubilee Sauce Cartridge
by Elyon Cannabis
Cartridges
Purple Punchsicle Sauce Cartridge
by Elyon Cannabis
Flower
Limeade
by Elyon Cannabis
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Flower
Gelato
by Elyon Cannabis
Pre-rolls
Cookies Pre-roll
by Elyon Cannabis
Solvent
Sunset Sherbet Sauce
by Elyon Cannabis
Flower
Slymer
by Elyon Cannabis
Pre-rolls
Creme Brulee Pre-Roll 1.25g Single
by Elyon Cannabis
Flower
Lemon Larry
by Elyon Cannabis
Flower
Chem Dawg
by Elyon Cannabis
THC 25.29%
CBD 0%
Flower
Alien Antifreeze
by Elyon Cannabis
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Flower
Do-Si-Dos
by Elyon Cannabis
THC 21.42%
CBD 0%
Pre-rolls
Cherry + ACDC
by Elyon Cannabis
Pre-rolls
Animal Mints Pre-roll
by Elyon Cannabis
Flower
Forbidden Fruit
by Elyon Cannabis
Flower
Triangle OG
by Elyon Cannabis
1
2
3
4
