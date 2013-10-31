About this product
Flavors: Fuel & pine with constant citrus undertones.
About this strain
Holy Grail Kush is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing OG #18 and Kosher Kush. This strain produces effects that are mellow and relaxing. The aroma of this plant is kushy and has a strong spicy citrus smell. Holy Grail Kush is said to be easy to grow and features large, dense buds that appear at 9-10 weeks. Holy Grail Kush was entered into the Hybrid category at the 2011 High Times Cannabis Cup and came out on top. It is said to have nabbed the competition’s first-ever perfect score.
Holy Grail Kush effects
Reported by real people like you
522 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
72% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
62% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
55% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
28% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
15% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
8% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
40% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
35% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
33% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
21% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
