This brand is currently unclaimed
Product results matching & are similar to Elyxr products331 products
Delta-8 THC cartridges and vapes
Delta 8 Disposable Vape 2 Grams (2000mg) | Indica ~ Tiger's Bloodby Elyxr
Other Products Containing Delta-8 THC
2 Gram Caviar Blunt (400mg Delta 8) | Indica ~ Berry Whiteby Elyxr
Other Products Containing Delta-8 THC
2 Gram Caviar Blunt (400mg Delta 8) | Indica ~ Blackberry Kushby Elyxr
Other Products Containing Delta-8 THC
2 Gram Caviar Blunt (400mg Delta 8) | Sativa ~ Pineappleby Elyxr
Other Products Containing Delta-8 THC
2 Gram Caviar Blunt (400mg Delta 8) | Hybrid ~ Slurricaneby Elyxr