HHC Gummies are perfect if you need help easing into sleep, combatting stress, and soothing physical discomfort. HHC has similar effects as D9 does which is a bit more potent than D8 and D10. These gummies are not only calming, but they taste delicious. Comes in 4 different flavors: Pineapple, Orange, Mango, Raspberry, and Party Pack.