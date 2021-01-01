About this product

Our HIT product line comes in three sizes, 300mg refillable cartridges, 3g in 5ml syringes, and 9g in 15ml amber bottles. If you are new to our HIT line, or THC oils we recommend starting off with our refillable cartridge. If experienced with THC oil, or using a tank, we would recommend the 5ml syringes or 15ml amber bottles.



Our current flavors include:



Chocolate Espresso



This flavor is robust and full bodied, with a taste reminds you of a strong coffee or dark beer. It is perfect for anyone who wants a stouter blend and a throatier hit.



Praline Creamsicle



This creamy blend has hints of caramel, vanilla ice cream, and orange creamsicle, and is for those who want a smoother experience.