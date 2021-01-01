About this product

A comforting blend that will soothe your senses with its relaxing sweet and floral scent. This infusion takes away your stress and anxiety as it unwinds your mind, leaving it balanced and relaxed.

This grounding woodsy blend is nostalgic as it reminds you of an early fall day. With a spice like scent that awakens the mind, leaving it balanced and focused, as a cozy warmth permeates your body.

This strong blend instantly invigorates the mind, bringing it a clarity that will cause you to be focused and stimulated. This scent has a fresh smell that leaves the body feeling cleansed, uplifting ones mood within an instant.