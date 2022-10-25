Ember Mints is a cross of Bubba Kush and Animal Mints, bred by California’s legendary Seed Junky Genetics. This indica-dominant hybrid boasts a pronounced OG nose with a hint of Bubba Kush. This is a highly potent strain, characterized by a dense, creamy, and expansive smoke to leave you with an instant head change and mild body high.

-

Effects: Body High, Tingly Relaxed, Uplifting, Euphoric

Nose: Coffee, Earthy, Herbal, Woody

Taste: Coffee, Herbal, Woody