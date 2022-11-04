About this product
Effects: Productive, Social, Energized
Nose: Lemon, Lime, Sweet
Taste: Cheese, Orange, Lemon
Gastro Pop is a modern weed strain from top breeder Compound Genetics. Gastro Pop is a cross of Apples & Bananas and Grape Gas. There are multiple variants of Gastro Pop called phenotypes that are numbered. Top phenos include Gastro Pop #5 and Gastro Pop #28. Compound Genetics considered the parent Grape Gas as one of their 'royal families'—superb for making crosses. Gastro Pop has an elite, dramatic look and spicy, sugary, grape, purple fizzy aroma to match. The indica hybrid effects are perfect for relaxing and stoking the appetite for dinner or dessert. You’ll also find Grape Gas powering Pink Certz, Stay Puft, and Glitter Bomb.
Located in the heart of Shasta County, we live and breathe our California heritage. We have been able to transcend size and quality with years of experience.
Ember Valley has developed some of the finest cultivators, high quality cannabis, and consumer experiences, making us a leader in the industry.
Uncompromising dedication to perfection is what separates pristine flower from average flower.
We are Ember Valley.
This is our culture.