Strain Dossier

Rise above stress and negativity with Lifter, the award-winning CBD strain that will take you to new heights without getting you high. Celebrated as Top CBD Flower at the 2020 Golden Grow Awards, this sativa-dominant hybrid Suver Haze x Early Resin Berry cross has made quite a reputation for itself as a standout strain revered for its energizing and mood-boosting effects. This CBD-rich strain is like a pleasant burst of sunshine on a cloudy day that doesn’t get you stoned in the slightest.



Specific Effects

Whether you need a little something to get you started in the morning or a non-psychoactive cannabis strain to keep you energized throughout the day, Lifter will keep your spirit held high. Its uplifting properties blend perfectly with its efficacy to increase focus, clarity, creativity, and calm, making this CBD-dominant strain perfect for daytime use. With an uncanny ability to literally lift stress and tension while making you feel fresh and fabulous, Lifter has become the go-to CBD strain for consumers interested in elevating their mood, increasing energy, and boosting productivity, while remaining physically relaxed without feeling weighed down.



Applicable conditions

Whether you want to support stress, stay relaxed during the day, reduce pain, get better sleep, or ease anxiety, Lifter has your back. This versatile CBD strain is the perfect ally to help enhance mood and provide serious relief from stress, panic attacks, and incessant negative thoughts. Its energizing, uplifting effects make it perfect for moving through the day mentally focused and clear with a positive mindset. Combined with its anti-inflammatory and muscle-relaxing properties that offer support for things like muscle spasms, cramps, and arthritis, it’s easy to see how Lifter benefits elevated this CBD strain to superstar status. Just be sure to avoid this strain before bed, as its uplifting effects can keep your energy buzzing when it’s time to unwind.

