Powdered Donuts is a strain we have come to love as one of our favorite strains. Bred by Compound Genetics from Jet Fuel Gelato X Orange Cookies it produces a sweet and creamy scent that reminds of those powdered treats you would find in a cafe with a cup of hot coffee on a Saturday morning. Remains one of our top strains and we love being able to share it with Alaska.
Wasilla based Cannabis Cultivation, established in 2017, to provide Alaska with quality flower and prerolls to the best retail locations all over the state.