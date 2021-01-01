About this product

Grown by Radiant Farms, these 1 gram EFF Silver Lotus Pre-Rolls provide an uplifting and energizing high with a delicious spicy floral and earthy citrus flavor and aroma that is perfect for a daytime social pick me up and for medical users alike.



Silver Lotus, originally crafted by Bodhi Seeds, is a potent cross of Super Silver Haze and Snow Lotus. The beautiful mint green buds are large and thin, interspersed with light orange pistils, and blanketed in thick silver trichomes.



Silver Lotus comes on strong with a nearly instantaneous cerebral head high that lifts your spirits and energizes you leaving you focused and ready to start the day. The accompanying body high provides a sense of relaxation and calm. When the high eventually wears off it may leave you sleepy, so don't smoke right before bed.



The dominant terpenes in Silver Lotus are Myrcene, Limonene, and Terpinolene culminating in a deliciously spicy floral flavor with notes of earth and citrus alongside the very similar aroma which includes sour and fruity undertones.



Silver Lotus isn't just delicious and aromatic, with its moderately high THC content and terpene profile this strain is highly valuable for medical users who love it for relief from Depression, stress, headaches, insomnia, nausea, epilepsy and more.