About this product

Grown by Floribunda Farms, these eighth ounce Loyal Gorilla Chem Jars carry dense light green nugs with a spicy herbal diesel flavor and pungent earthy diesel aroma that pack a punch with the strength of a silverback.



Gorilla Chem, originally crafted by Expert Seeds, was created by crossing the powerhouse strains Gorilla Glue #4 and Chemdawg. The light green buds are large, dense, and sticky with scattered amber pistils and a frosting of sugary white trichomes.



The Gorilla Chem high hits hard with a strong sense of euphoria and mental stimulation bordering on psychedelic and leading to a deeply relaxing heavy body high that will leave you glued to your favorite arm chair as your mind soars.



Gorilla Chem's terpene profile is dominated by Pinene, Caryophyllene, and Myrcene contributing to the pungent earthy diesel aroma with hints of citrus as well as the spicy herbal diesel flavor that dances across your palate upon ingestion.



With it's moderately high THC content and heavy hitting high, Gorilla Chem is a fantastic strain for a summer evening by the water or a night at home. Medical users will value the strain for its relief from aches and pains, insomnia, and appetite loss.