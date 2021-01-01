About this product

USE GROW, MICRO, BLOOM PROFESSIONAL 3-PART NUTRIENT SERIES TO:

+ Enjoy maximum flexibility in mixing ratios

+ Reach your plants’ maximum genetic potential by tailoring feedings to your garden’s needs for professional results

+ Revitalize your feeding program for heavy rewards at harvest time



Give your crops what they need when they need it most, with Emerald Harvest Grow, Micro, Bloom 3-part base nutrient series.



Grow, Micro, Bloom supplies plants with precise nutrient formulations that deliver the right amounts of nitrogen, phosphorus and potassium throughout the crop lifecycle. In addition to regulating the amounts of N, P and K so that your high-yield plants flourish, Grow, Micro, Bloom provides a rich mix of trace elements such as magnesium, cobalt and molybdenum as well as many chelated micronutrients such as copper, manganese, zinc and iron.



Our Grow, Micro, Bloom formulations are hand-mixed to ensure quality. And we’ve included top-quality ingredients to help maximize the genetic potential of your high-yield gardens. They will keep your garden growing strong from the early vegetative phase all the way to the end of flowering. Follow the instructions on the bottles or devise your own feeding ratios based on your own experience and the demands of your particular plants.