About this product

USE STURDY STALK POTASSIUM SILICATE SUPPLEMENT TO:

+ Encourage maximum plant growth and flower production in hydroponic plants

+ Fortify the cell walls of your plant stalks and stems so they support big buds

+ Fortify your plants so they stay hardy



Sturdy Stalk’s key ingredient—silica—fortifies your plants and enriches the internal structures needed to support top-heavy plants laden with flowers and fruits. Because it strengthens cells, silica helps plants withstand environmental and other stressors, so that they spend more of their energy creating blooms and buds. This results in a productive, vigorous garden with heightened resistance to pests, insects and pathogenic airborne and waterborne diseases.



The other main ingredient in Sturdy Stalk, potassium, helps your plants get the most benefit from photosynthesis, no matter with what light or where your plants are cultivated. Equally important in outdoor and soilless gardens, potassium is essential for strong vegetative growth and yields.



Use Sturdy Stalk as a supplement to a base nutrient series for guaranteed professional results.