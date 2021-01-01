About this product

Glazed Cherry, also known as “Glazed Cherries,” is an evenly balanced hybrid (50% indica/50% sativa) strain created through a cross of the insanely delicious Cherry OG X Girl Scout Cookies Strains. Like the name suggests, Glazed Cherry has a crazy delicious flavor that's just like a sweet sugary cherry topped with vanilla and cream. The aroma is much harsher, with a skunky pungent overtone that's incredibly dank, which is complemented by sweet berries and fruit as the nugs are broken apart and burned. The Glazed Cherry high is just as sweet, with a happy head high that's incredibly relaxing without weighing you down in the slightest. As this blissful state builds and builds, you'll be infused with a mild sense of energy that can get you off the couch if need be, but isn't really enough to get you motivated to do anything physical. Because of these effects and its powerful 21-23% average THC level, Glazed Cherry is often chosen by patients who suffer from conditions such as chronic fatigue, depression, chronic stress or anxiety, and nausea. This bud has small and leafy super airy forest green popcorn-shaped nugs with long thin amber hairs and a thick frosty coating of tiny milky clear trichomes.