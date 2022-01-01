About this product
How could we call ourselves an animal wellness company and forget about your favorite feline? We will never forget about your favorite feline! Just as our CBD dog treat is a fun way to deliver CBD, Emisha is excited to introduce our CBD catnip. Made just for cats. Enjoy!
Suggested Use: Although every feline is unique, we suggest starting with a pinch, up to ¼ teaspoon per use. We also suggest eating it to ensure the CBD is ingested.
Good to Know: After about 10 minutes, catnip becomes less effective and it will not produce a reaction again until your cat has had some time away from the catnip. We suggest using every other day and as needed.
About this brand
Emisha CBD wellness products are made specifically for the dog, cat, horse guinea pig and more.
Emisha is a premium hemp company crafting CBD dog treats and hemp CBD oil tinctures for you, and your dog, cat, horse, guinea pig, rabbit, mouse and more.
We believe companion animals are members of the family and advocate for them like family. It is important for us to offer products specifically made for animals that are natural, safe and made with premium ingredients. With this in mind, we offer our first product in the portfolio, Emisha CBD Dog Treats. Our treats are unique from other brands in that each treat provides 2 mg of pre-dosed hemp CBD. This takes away the hassle out of dosing and each chew is packed full of synergistic nutritious ingredients.
Our first hand experience and knowledge of families positively impacted when given access to quality, natural health products, keeps us grounded in the mission to provide premium hemp CBD products for family pets. At Emisha, we welcome this opportunity with excitement and look forward to learning the stories of how CBD has positively impacted your family.
