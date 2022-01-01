About this product
Empire Hemp Co.'s All Purpose Salve offers relief of minor aches and pains as well as anti-bacterial/fungal skin issues. This salve offers a pleasant cedar lemon scent. We start this salve using NY grown Hemp flower extract infused into organic coconut oil. We then combined olive oil with cedar, lemongrass, peppermint, tea tree essential oils and add organic Beeswax to create a smooth fast acting salve. We offer this salve in 400 mg and 800 mg CBD strengths.
Ingredients: NY grown Hemp Flowers, Lemon Grass, Peppermint, Cedar, Tea Tree, Coconut and Olive oils and Beeswax.
Directions:
Apply small amount onto clean skin to help reduce pain and inflammation. Reapply as needed.
Ingredients: NY grown Hemp Flowers, Lemon Grass, Peppermint, Cedar, Tea Tree, Coconut and Olive oils and Beeswax.
Directions:
Apply small amount onto clean skin to help reduce pain and inflammation. Reapply as needed.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Empire Hemp Co. LLC
Since 2017, Empire Hemp Co. has been committed to creating the highest quality hemp products for your health, healing, and well-being. We believe that using the finest ingredients available is essential to creating effective hemp CBD topical and hemp CBD oil. Each of our products are handcrafted with care using both organic ingredients and pesticide free naturally grown NY hemp.