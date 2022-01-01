Empire Hemp Co.'s All Purpose Salve offers relief of minor aches and pains as well as anti-bacterial/fungal skin issues. This salve offers a pleasant cedar lemon scent. We start this salve using NY grown Hemp flower extract infused into organic coconut oil. We then combined olive oil with cedar, lemongrass, peppermint, tea tree essential oils and add organic Beeswax to create a smooth fast acting salve. We offer this salve in 400 mg and 800 mg CBD strengths.



Ingredients: NY grown Hemp Flowers, Lemon Grass, Peppermint, Cedar, Tea Tree, Coconut and Olive oils and Beeswax.



Directions:

Apply small amount onto clean skin to help reduce pain and inflammation. Reapply as needed.