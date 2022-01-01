About this product
Our Full Spectrum Hemp CBD Oil starts with select NY grown hemp flowers. We then extract the cannabinoids and terpenes with our in-house CO2 extraction system to create a beautiful amber high CBD extract. Finally, we infuse this rich oil into organic MCT coconut oil to create a golden colored flavorful CBD oil.
Specs:
Available in three strengths: 600 mg / 1200 mg /1800 mg
Two available flavors: Raw Unflavored / Mint
Easy to open 30 ml dropper bottle
Made with pesticide-free NY grown hemp, grown by our local farmer friends
Completely non-psychoactive, with less than 0.3% THC
Organic MCT Oil rich in fatty acid Omega 3, B complex vitamins
Ingredients:
Full-spectrum hemp extract, organic MCT oil
About this brand
Empire Hemp Co. LLC
Since 2017, Empire Hemp Co. has been committed to creating the highest quality hemp products for your health, healing, and well-being. We believe that using the finest ingredients available is essential to creating effective hemp CBD topical and hemp CBD oil. Each of our products are handcrafted with care using both organic ingredients and pesticide free naturally grown NY hemp.