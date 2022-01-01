Our Full Spectrum Hemp CBD Oil starts with select NY grown hemp flowers. We then extract the cannabinoids and terpenes with our in-house CO2 extraction system to create a beautiful amber high CBD extract. Finally, we infuse this rich oil into organic MCT coconut oil to create a golden colored flavorful CBD oil.



Specs:



Available in three strengths: 600 mg / 1200 mg /1800 mg

Two available flavors: Raw Unflavored / Mint

Easy to open 30 ml dropper bottle

Made with pesticide-free NY grown hemp, grown by our local farmer friends

Completely non-psychoactive, with less than 0.3% THC

Organic MCT Oil rich in fatty acid Omega 3, B complex vitamins



Ingredients:

Full-spectrum hemp extract, organic MCT oil