About this product
We named this one "The Balm" because it heats up and blasts out nerve and muscle pain quickly.
Ingredients: Hemp Extract, Coconut Oil, Olive Oil, Beeswax, Camphor, Arnica, Menthol, Peppermint, & Eucalyptus
About this brand
Empire Hemp Co. LLC
Since 2017, Empire Hemp Co. has been committed to creating the highest quality hemp products for your health, healing, and well-being. We believe that using the finest ingredients available is essential to creating effective hemp CBD topical and hemp CBD oil. Each of our products are handcrafted with care using both organic ingredients and pesticide free naturally grown NY hemp.