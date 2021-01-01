Loading…
Empower BodyCare

Empower® Soaking Salts (CBD-Only) (White Label) 4oz

About this product

Infused with highly concentrated Empower® Topical Relief Oil, our Soakings Salts are a luxurious blend of pharmaceutical grade Epsom, Pink Himalayan and ethically-sourced Dead Sea Salts infused with a proprietary blend of essential oils, carrier oils and hemp-derived CBD. Our aromatherapeutic essential oil blend, including Lavender and Bergamot, relaxes and soothes the senses. Studies show that the magnesium sulfate, potassium, and calcium chloride, all present in our soaking salts, are beneficial for relieving muscle tension, pain, and inflammation. Designed to deliver full body relief.

Scent Profile: Lavender & Bergamot

Available in two sizes: 4oz & 16oz.
