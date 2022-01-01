About this product
Detox, exfoliate, regenerate, and hydrate your skin with our Hemp Activated Charcoal Brown Sugar Scrub.
Our Hemp Activated Charcoal Brown Sugar Scrubs effective for:
Detoxify the skin
Regenerate the skin
Unclog pores
Getting rid of excess dead skin
Promotes cell regeneration
Combats uneven pigmentation
Relieving aging lines
Relieving acne
Tones skin
Deeply cleansing skin pores
Removes excess sebum in skin pores
Slow down the aging process.
This product DO NOT cause any psychoactive effects.
About this brand
Empress Herbal Products
Empress Herbal Products uses ancient Guyanese herbal remedies and Full Spectrum Hemp extracts to handcraft natural Ayurvedic health and wellness products.
We take an Ayurvedic approach to improving your health and wellness by offering a variety of natural products that work to create a homeostatic balance with the intent of aligning your mind, body, spirit, and environment. Our products main goal is to enhance your lifestyle and well-being.
