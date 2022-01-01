About this product
Take your beard game to the next level with our Hemp Beard Balm
Research shows that the ingredients in our Hemp Beard Balm is effective for:
Softening and conditioning facial hair\skin.
Taming fly aways
Strengthening the beard /mustache
Hydrating the skin
Relieving itchiness
Promoting a healthy beard /mustache growth
Providing a stronger hold for a more cohesive shape of beard /mustache
Giving beard\mustache a styled and groomed look.
This product DO NOT cause any psychoactive effects.
About this brand
Empress Herbal Products
Empress Herbal Products uses ancient Guyanese herbal remedies and Full Spectrum Hemp extracts to handcraft natural Ayurvedic health and wellness products.
We take an Ayurvedic approach to improving your health and wellness by offering a variety of natural products that work to create a homeostatic balance with the intent of aligning your mind, body, spirit, and environment. Our products main goal is to enhance your lifestyle and well-being.
