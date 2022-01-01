Take your beard game to the next level with our Hemp Beard Balm



Research shows that the ingredients in our Hemp Beard Balm is effective for:



Softening and conditioning facial hair\skin.

Taming fly aways

Strengthening the beard /mustache

Hydrating the skin

Relieving itchiness

Promoting a healthy beard /mustache growth

Providing a stronger hold for a more cohesive shape of beard /mustache

Giving beard\mustache a styled and groomed look.

​

This product DO NOT cause any psychoactive effects.