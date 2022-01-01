About this product
Clean, Moisturize, Style and Rejuvenate your beard with our Handmade Hemp Beard Grooming Kit. Research shows that the ingredients in our Hemp Beard Grooming Kit:
Anti-oxidant
Anti-bacterial
Deeply cleaning facial hair
Softening and conditioning facial hair\skin.
Taming fly aways
Strengthening the beard /mustache
Moisturize and Hydrate the skin
Relieving itchiness
Promoting a healthy beard /mustache growth
Providing a stronger hold for a more cohesive shape of beard /mustache
Giving beard\mustache a styled and groomed look.
Our Hemp Beard Grooming Kit Includes
Hemp Beard Oil.
Hemp Beard Balm
Hemp Beard Soap
This product DO NOT cause any psychoactive effects are fragrance free and will still have the scent of it natural ingredients.
About this brand
Empress Herbal Products
Empress Herbal Products uses ancient Guyanese herbal remedies and Full Spectrum Hemp extracts to handcraft natural Ayurvedic health and wellness products.
We take an Ayurvedic approach to improving your health and wellness by offering a variety of natural products that work to create a homeostatic balance with the intent of aligning your mind, body, spirit, and environment. Our products main goal is to enhance your lifestyle and well-being.
