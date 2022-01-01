About this product
Lather up to cleanse, moisture and rejuvenate your body with our Hemp Goat Milk Soap.
Research shows that the ingredients in our Hemp Goat Milk Soap is effective for
Anti-oxidant
Anti-bacterial
Deep Cleaning
Moisturing
Rejuvenating
Great for sentive skin
Unclog pores
Assist in relieving acne, eczema, and dermatitis
This product DO NOT cause any psychoactive effects.
About this brand
Empress Herbal Products
Empress Herbal Products uses ancient Guyanese herbal remedies and Full Spectrum Hemp extracts to handcraft natural Ayurvedic health and wellness products.
We take an Ayurvedic approach to improving your health and wellness by offering a variety of natural products that work to create a homeostatic balance with the intent of aligning your mind, body, spirit, and environment. Our products main goal is to enhance your lifestyle and well-being.
