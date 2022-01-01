About this product
Research suggest that the ingredients in our Hemp Massage Soap is effective for:
Anti-oxidant
Massages
Deep Cleansing
Skin hydrating
Relieving acne, eczema, and dermatitis
This product DO NOT cause any psychoactive.
Anti-oxidant
Massages
Deep Cleansing
Skin hydrating
Relieving acne, eczema, and dermatitis
This product DO NOT cause any psychoactive.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Empress Herbal Products
Empress Herbal Products uses ancient Guyanese herbal remedies and Full Spectrum Hemp extracts to handcraft natural Ayurvedic health and wellness products.
We take an Ayurvedic approach to improving your health and wellness by offering a variety of natural products that work to create a homeostatic balance with the intent of aligning your mind, body, spirit, and environment. Our products main goal is to enhance your lifestyle and well-being.
We take an Ayurvedic approach to improving your health and wellness by offering a variety of natural products that work to create a homeostatic balance with the intent of aligning your mind, body, spirit, and environment. Our products main goal is to enhance your lifestyle and well-being.