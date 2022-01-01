About this product
The Hemp Moisturizing Gift Set provides you with the foundation to having healthy, soft and smooth skin.
The Moisturizing Gift Set includes:
Hemp Herbal Mint Lip Balm
Hemp Body Butter
Revitalize your chapped lips with our personalized size lip balm medley of Hemp Seed Oil, Cocoa Butter, and Shea Butter. Essential oils are added to enhance your personal pleasure. This medley works as a therapeutic hydration nourishment that will penetrate dryness to nourish, moisturize, soften, hydrate and protect your lips against the sun, wind, cold, and pollution.
Rejuvenate your skin with this rich Hemp seed oil infused body butter by locking the moisture in and keeping your skin hydrated.
Research suggests that the ingredients in this product are effective for:
Nourishing skin
Moisturizing your skin
Reducing scaring
Reducing aging lines
Relieving acne, dermatitis, eczema, and psoriasis
Heals scars
Soothes bug bites
Relieving sunburn
Anti-microbial
Anti-oxidant
Reducing uneven pigmentation
About this brand
Empress Herbal Products
Empress Herbal Products uses ancient Guyanese herbal remedies and Full Spectrum Hemp extracts to handcraft natural Ayurvedic health and wellness products.
We take an Ayurvedic approach to improving your health and wellness by offering a variety of natural products that work to create a homeostatic balance with the intent of aligning your mind, body, spirit, and environment. Our products main goal is to enhance your lifestyle and well-being.
