The Hemp Moisturizing Gift Set provides you with the foundation to having healthy, soft and smooth skin.



The Moisturizing Gift Set includes:

Hemp Herbal Mint Lip Balm

Hemp Body Butter



Revitalize your chapped lips with our personalized size lip balm medley of Hemp Seed Oil, Cocoa Butter, and Shea Butter. Essential oils are added to enhance your personal pleasure. This medley works as a therapeutic hydration nourishment that will penetrate dryness to nourish, moisturize, soften, hydrate and protect your lips against the sun, wind, cold, and pollution.



Rejuvenate your skin with this rich Hemp seed oil infused body butter by locking the moisture in and keeping your skin hydrated.



Research suggests that the ingredients in this product are effective for:



Nourishing skin

Moisturizing your skin

Reducing scaring

Reducing aging lines

Relieving acne, dermatitis, eczema, and psoriasis

Heals scars

Soothes bug bites

Relieving sunburn

Anti-microbial

Anti-oxidant

Reducing uneven pigmentation

