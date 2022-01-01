About this product
Lather up to cleanse, moisture and rejuvenate your body with our Hemp seed oil infused shea butter soap cakes.
Research shows that the ingredients in our Hemp Shea Butter Soap is effective for:
Deep Cleaning
Nourishing
Anti-oxidant
Moisturizer
Relieving Eczema
Relieving Acne
Relieving Dermatitis
Unclog pores
This product DO NOT cause any psychoactive effects.
About this brand
Empress Herbal Products
Empress Herbal Products uses ancient Guyanese herbal remedies and Full Spectrum Hemp extracts to handcraft natural Ayurvedic health and wellness products.
We take an Ayurvedic approach to improving your health and wellness by offering a variety of natural products that work to create a homeostatic balance with the intent of aligning your mind, body, spirit, and environment. Our products main goal is to enhance your lifestyle and well-being.
