Naturally exfoliate, cleanse and moisturize your skin with our Hemp Spa Gift Set.



Our Hemp Spa Gift Set includes:



Hemp Herbal Mint Lip Balm

Hemp Body Butter



Hemp Soap



Hemp Brown Sugar Activated Charcoal Scrub



Revitalize your chapped lips with our lip balm medley of Hemp Seed Oil, Cocoa Butter, and Shea Butter. Essential oils are added to enhance your personal pleasure. This medley works as a therapeutic hydration nourishment that will penetrate dryness to nourish, moisturize, soften, hydrate and protect your lips against the sun, wind, cold, and pollution.



Rejuvenate your skin with this rich Hemp seed oil infused body butter by locking the moisture in and keeping your skin hydrated.



Research suggests that the ingredients in this product are effective for:



Moisturizing your skin

Reducing scaring

Reducing aging lines

Relieving acne, dermatitis, eczema, and psoriasis

Heals scars

Soothes bug bites

Relieving sunburn

Anti-microbial

Anti-oxidant

Reducing uneven pigmentation



Lather up to cleanse, moisture and rejuvenate your body with our Hemp Soaps.



Research shows that the ingredients in our Hemp Soap is effective for



Cleaning

Moisturizing

Rejuvenating your skin

Unclog pores

Relieving acne, eczema, and dermatitis



Exfoliate, regenerate, and hydrate your facial skin with our Hemp Activated Charcoal Brown Sugar Scrub.

Hemp Activated Charcoal Brown Sugar Scrubs effective for:



Detoxify the skin

Regenerate the skin

Unclog pores

Getting rid of excess dead skin

Promotes cell regeneration

Combats uneven pigmentation

Relieving aging lines

Relieving acne

Tones skin

Deeply cleansing skin pores

Removes excess sebum in skin pores

Slow down the aging process.



This product DO NOT cause any psychoactive effects.