About this product
Naturally exfoliate, cleanse and moisturize your skin with our Hemp Spa Gift Set.
Our Hemp Spa Gift Set includes:
Hemp Herbal Mint Lip Balm
Hemp Body Butter
Hemp Soap
Hemp Brown Sugar Activated Charcoal Scrub
Revitalize your chapped lips with our lip balm medley of Hemp Seed Oil, Cocoa Butter, and Shea Butter. Essential oils are added to enhance your personal pleasure. This medley works as a therapeutic hydration nourishment that will penetrate dryness to nourish, moisturize, soften, hydrate and protect your lips against the sun, wind, cold, and pollution.
Rejuvenate your skin with this rich Hemp seed oil infused body butter by locking the moisture in and keeping your skin hydrated.
Research suggests that the ingredients in this product are effective for:
Moisturizing your skin
Reducing scaring
Reducing aging lines
Relieving acne, dermatitis, eczema, and psoriasis
Heals scars
Soothes bug bites
Relieving sunburn
Anti-microbial
Anti-oxidant
Reducing uneven pigmentation
Lather up to cleanse, moisture and rejuvenate your body with our Hemp Soaps.
Research shows that the ingredients in our Hemp Soap is effective for
Cleaning
Moisturizing
Rejuvenating your skin
Unclog pores
Relieving acne, eczema, and dermatitis
Exfoliate, regenerate, and hydrate your facial skin with our Hemp Activated Charcoal Brown Sugar Scrub.
Hemp Activated Charcoal Brown Sugar Scrubs effective for:
Detoxify the skin
Regenerate the skin
Unclog pores
Getting rid of excess dead skin
Promotes cell regeneration
Combats uneven pigmentation
Relieving aging lines
Relieving acne
Tones skin
Deeply cleansing skin pores
Removes excess sebum in skin pores
Slow down the aging process.
This product DO NOT cause any psychoactive effects.
About this brand
Empress Herbal Products
Empress Herbal Products uses ancient Guyanese herbal remedies and Full Spectrum Hemp extracts to handcraft natural Ayurvedic health and wellness products.
We take an Ayurvedic approach to improving your health and wellness by offering a variety of natural products that work to create a homeostatic balance with the intent of aligning your mind, body, spirit, and environment. Our products main goal is to enhance your lifestyle and well-being.
